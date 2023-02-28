School bus involved in crash on Pleasant Home Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a school bus driver is at fault for a crash at the 300 block of Pleasant Home Road.

As of 8 p.m., the northbound lane of Pleasant Home Road is shut down.

According to officials, deputies responded to an accident involving the bus and a minivan around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The school bus had five children and one adult. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Authorities say the bus driver was at fault for failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign.

