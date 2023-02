TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A plane crashed Tuesday in Trenton.

Two people were on board, and they suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Sheriff Jody Rowland.

Deputies and emergency medical crews were at the scene as of 1:25 p.m., according to the sheriff.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.