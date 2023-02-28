Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

New details on theft of cement truck and the man accused of it

All lanes of westbound Interstate 20 were closed for a time between Appling and Thomson on Feb. 27, 2023.
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A newly released report from deputies reveals how the theft of a cement truck unfolded Monday, leading to a pursuit through multiple counties before the vehicle was stopped.

Erik Adam Bodie, 41, was arrested on suspicion of the theft and was being held Tuesday in Columbia County jail. according to jail records.

The truck was stolen around 8:55 a.m. Monday at the Gas Pro at 4800 Columbia Road north of Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

I-TEAM | Use of force and maintaining public trust within the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

In an incident report released Tuesday morning, deputies said the driver of the vehicle – a 2021 Terex valued at $80,000 and owned by SRM Concrete - had left it parked at the curb. The driver left the truck running and with the keys in the ignition while he was purchasing items inside the gas station, according to deputies.

The driver – a 56-year-old man from Lincolnton – told deputies he was inside the store for less than three minutes, and the truck was gone when he came back out. He called 911 immediately.

When asked why he left the truck running, he said cement mixers need to keep rotating or the cement will harden, according to deputies.

Two Columbia County deputies spotted the cement mixer traveling west on Interstate 20 and signaled for it to stop, but it didn’t, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies chased after it, but the sheriff’s agency turned the chase over to the Georgia State Patrol.

MORE | $10K reward offered for tips on Augusta murder case

A Grovetown-based trooper took up the chase at mile marker 183 in Columbia County, but the chase continued for three more counties.

Two troopers tried to use tire-puncturing devices to disable the concrete truck and bring the pursuit to an end, but they were unsuccessful, according to GSP.

Whether intentional or not, the truck dumped wet cement on the highway near mile marker 175 in McDuffie County.

The truck exited I-20 at Georgia Highway 22 in Taliaferro County and continued north before re-entering westbound I-20, according to GSP.

Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams said one of her deputies, Capt. Chris Treadwell, threw down more tire-puncturing devices at mile marker 148.

However, the pursuit continued, even though McWilliams said all passenger side tires were punctured.

A trooper riding in a passenger seat of another trooper’s patrol car eventually disabled the truck by firing rounds into its radiator and hydraulic tanks near mile marker 146.

The driver was taken into custody in Greene County near mile marker 141, according to authorities.

MORE | 3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

But the effects of the incident lingered much longer, thanks to the wet concrete that was dumped on I-20, closing westbound lanes for hours between White Oak Road near Appling and County and Cobbham Road near Thomson.

In Columbia County, deputies said arrest warrants were issued for Bodie on charges of motor vehicle theft and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, while citations were issued on suspicion of reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer (mild) and disregarding a traffic control device.

Jail records also show charges of theft by taking, aggravated assault, driving under the influence of alcohol and a license violation.

Bodie is described in the incident report as a self-employed business owner from Martinez.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
S.C. officials testing state’s water supply as standards shift
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Chinese Kissing Device, job fair, and more!
MM
Our Taylor Martin is Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair!
MM
Stacey Garner and her daughters explain the Annual Heart and Sole Run and Walk