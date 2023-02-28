Motorcycle crash victim ID’d as Fort Gordon soldier, 21

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office released the name Tuesday of a motorcyclist who died Sunday night in a crash on Bobby Jones Expressway.

The motorcyclist was identified as Luc Yasuda, 21, of Grovetown. Yasuda was stationed at Fort Gordon.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 7 p.m. between Wheeler Road and Wrightsboro Road.

The sheriff’s office reported earlier that eastbound Interstate 520 was shut down for a time around the accident and traffic was routed down the emergency lanes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.