Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Disabled community members learn about emergency preparedness

Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and when they’re faced with an emergency.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and when they’re faced with an emergency.

Advocates heard from community members with disabilities about challenges they faced during COVID-19 and other emergencies like natural disasters. It’s part of Walton Options’ mission to help people with disabilities live more independent lives.

MORE | Could Richmond County make do with fewer schools? Parents weigh in

Leaders with Walton Options say it’s a chance for advocates to hear from those living with disabilities, to get policies in place so they can be better prepared for emergencies.

Savannah Vaughn, an independent living coordinator at Walton Options, says, “Rather than just having other people talk on behalf of persons with disabilities, we want for persons with disabilities to be able to speak for themselves. And so that’s why it’s important to us to have these opportunities for the community to come out and get their voices.”

Anyone in the disabled community who missed today’s meeting but is interested in learning more can attend the virtual meeting on March 14. To register, call Walton Options at 706-724-6262.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Latest News

Michael and Amber Buckner
Grovetown man gets prison for child porn production
Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and...
Walton Options helps members of disabled community live independently
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
City sues over XPR flop, stadium’s ‘state of destruction’
2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash
2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash