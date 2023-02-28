Disabled community members learn about emergency preparedness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and when they’re faced with an emergency.

Advocates heard from community members with disabilities about challenges they faced during COVID-19 and other emergencies like natural disasters. It’s part of Walton Options’ mission to help people with disabilities live more independent lives.

Leaders with Walton Options say it’s a chance for advocates to hear from those living with disabilities, to get policies in place so they can be better prepared for emergencies.

Savannah Vaughn, an independent living coordinator at Walton Options, says, “Rather than just having other people talk on behalf of persons with disabilities, we want for persons with disabilities to be able to speak for themselves. And so that’s why it’s important to us to have these opportunities for the community to come out and get their voices.”

Anyone in the disabled community who missed today’s meeting but is interested in learning more can attend the virtual meeting on March 14. To register, call Walton Options at 706-724-6262.

