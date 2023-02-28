Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Large events bring big business to Columbia County

By Nick Viland
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of people were at Clarks Hill Lake for the Major League Fishing tournament at Wildwood Park.

It’s just one of the major events held in Columbia County recently. We were on the lake with how these events are bringing in business and revenue to the county.

“When I decided to move to this location, I knew these tournaments would be a huge impact on my business,” said Dj Hadden, Hadden Outdoors owner.

MORE | City sues over XPR flop, stadium’s ‘state of destruction’

Hadden loves to fish and was the fishing coach at Greenbrier High School for eight years. When he wanted to own an outdoor store, he knew where to go.

“I know from fishing that Wildwood is you know, from here until September, 200 to 300 boats every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be just full of people,” he said.

But when tournaments like the Major League Fishing come to Clarks Hill, even more revenue is expected.

“These guys will probably burn about $80,000 in gas while they’re here, just in gas and you think of the hotel, the meals you know,” he said.

MORE | Columbia County reels in anglers for national competition

In Columbia County, this tournament is just one of many. The county says they look to host 40 events every year with sporting events.

From collegiate soccer national championships to the Disc Golf World Championship, the county has been able to bring in some major events which the county says continue to drive growth. This is what Hadden has been seeing on his job site too.

“Growth is heading that way and growth is headed down I-20. That’s been great,” he said.

These events will are looking to continue to go a long way for everyone even those who don’t attend.

“It’s quiet, and people don’t see it, but it’s a huge impact on our economy,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Latest News

Black History Month: First Black man to earn varsity letter at West Point
How improvements at the Augusta airport will affect fliers
How improvements at the Augusta airport will affect fliers
According to inmate bookings, Stanley Hester, 20, is charged with two counts of possession of...
20-year-old Columbia Co. man accused of uploading child pornography
12/26 Cup
Soccer at the station: Who will be the 12/26 Cup champion?