Large events bring big business to Columbia County

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds of people were at Clarks Hill Lake for the Major League Fishing tournament at Wildwood Park.

It’s just one of the major events held in Columbia County recently. We were on the lake with how these events are bringing in business and revenue to the county.

“When I decided to move to this location, I knew these tournaments would be a huge impact on my business,” said Dj Hadden, Hadden Outdoors owner.

Hadden loves to fish and was the fishing coach at Greenbrier High School for eight years. When he wanted to own an outdoor store, he knew where to go.

“I know from fishing that Wildwood is you know, from here until September, 200 to 300 boats every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be just full of people,” he said.

But when tournaments like the Major League Fishing come to Clarks Hill, even more revenue is expected.

“These guys will probably burn about $80,000 in gas while they’re here, just in gas and you think of the hotel, the meals you know,” he said.

In Columbia County, this tournament is just one of many. The county says they look to host 40 events every year with sporting events.

From collegiate soccer national championships to the Disc Golf World Championship, the county has been able to bring in some major events which the county says continue to drive growth. This is what Hadden has been seeing on his job site too.

“Growth is heading that way and growth is headed down I-20. That’s been great,” he said.

These events will are looking to continue to go a long way for everyone even those who don’t attend.

“It’s quiet, and people don’t see it, but it’s a huge impact on our economy,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.