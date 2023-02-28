How improvements at the Augusta airport will affect fliers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Regional Airport is getting $3 million from the federal government to make some improvements that will include a couple of new boarding bridges.

Right now, the airport has bridges at two gates, but passengers at the other four gates have to walk outside to board a plane. The money will add bridges at two of these gates.

The money is being awarded through the Airport Terminal Program, which is part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

DEVELOPING STORY Hallie Turner is looking at how upcoming changes at the Augusta Regional Airport will affect local fliers. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and this evening on News 12.

One of the goals of the program is to help meet the growing demand for air travel and invest in airport improvements.

“We are extremely grateful for the federal support and thank all those who worked and advocated for us,” said Herbert L. Judon Jr., airport executive director.

He said the funds will provide for a “large portion” of the airport’s terminal improvement project.

In addition to the new bridges, Judon promised extra square footage and new amenities.

Besides further modernizing the terminal, the efforts will increase functionality and “significantly enhance the customer experience,” he said.

The airport is set to begin the terminal construction in midsummer and finish the work in the first quarter of 2024.

