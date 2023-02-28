Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown man gets prison for child porn production

Defendant’s wife also serving prison sentence for cruelty to children
Michael and Amber Buckner
Michael and Amber Buckner(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a child cruelty case two years later.

In Oct. 2021, Grovetown Department of Public Safety arrested Michael Benjamin Buckner, 39, and his wife Amber Buckner, 37, on a state charge of cruelty to children after they were alerted by officers from the Columbia County Board of Education Police.

In a subsequent search of the contents of Buckner’s cell phone, investigators and FBI agents discovered photos depicting sexually explicit images of children.

MORE | 2 sheriff’s employees charged in assault against inmate

On Tuesday, was sentenced to 15 years, fined $3,500, and is registered as a sex offender. Sentenced to serve all years under supervised release upon completion of his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition to his federal sentence, Buckner also faces state prosecution for cruelty to children. Amber Buckner is serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in Dec. 2022 to a state charge of cruelty to children.

“Investigations and prosecutions of predators continue to be a priority in our efforts to protect the most vulnerable among us. We commend our law enforcement partners for their vigilance in following the evidence to hold Michael Buckner accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg.

