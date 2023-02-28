Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry and warm through mid week, but storm chances increase late in the week - some could be severe.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We will return to dry and warm weather Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west between 8-15 mph. The weak front that passes through Monday night will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and possibly thunderstorms Thursday. Afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s. Most of Wednesday should remain dry, but an isolated shower is possible. Slightly better chance to see a few storms by Thursday.

A powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. It’s still too early to know exact details like timing and threats, so keep it here for the latest throughout the week.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Weekend morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

Warm 80s Today
Warm, Breezy, Rain & Storms Thu./Fri.
Beautiful weather Tuesday & Wednesday - monitoring a severe weather threat Friday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Beautiful weather Tuesday & Wednesday - monitoring a severe weather threat Friday
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Few showers possible tonight and staying breezy. Threat for severe storms possible late this...
Riley's 6 PM Forecast