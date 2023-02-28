Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Dry and warm again Wednesday, but storm chances increase late in the week - some could be severe.
Severe storms still look possible Friday. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week.
Severe storms still look possible Friday. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week.(WRDW)
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight with wind calming down after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s for overnight lows outside of urban areas. Areas within the I-520 perimeter will likely stay in the upper 50s.

The weak front that passed through Monday night will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday. Most of Wednesday should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be in the low 60s. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15.

A powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. There is a FIRST ALERT Friday for the threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. It’s still too early to know exact details like timing and threats, so keep it here for the latest throughout the week.

First Alert Friday
First Alert Friday(WRDW)

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Weekend morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Latest News

First Alert
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warm 80s Today
Warm, Breezy, Rain & Storms Thu./Fri.
Beautiful weather Tuesday & Wednesday - monitoring a severe weather threat Friday
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Beautiful weather Tuesday & Wednesday - monitoring a severe weather threat Friday
Riley's 11 PM Forecast