Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight with wind calming down after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s for overnight lows outside of urban areas. Areas within the I-520 perimeter will likely stay in the upper 50s.

The weak front that passed through Monday night will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday. Most of Wednesday should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be in the low 60s. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15.

A powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. There is a FIRST ALERT Friday for the threat of strong to severe storms in the afternoon/evening. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. It’s still too early to know exact details like timing and threats, so keep it here for the latest throughout the week.

First Alert Friday (WRDW)

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Weekend morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

