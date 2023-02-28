Augusta Boxer motivated by family to get back in the ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta native Justin DeLoach Dock started boxing when he was 8 years old, and he immediately fell in love with the sport.

Dock has a professional boxing record of 19-5, with 10 knockouts, but even after all of that success, the wear and tear of the business took its toll, leading him into early retirement.

“I turned pro at 18 years old. I was fresh out of high school, and throughout these years, I had to find out what was my purpose for fighting,’ he said.

Dock is ending that brief stint in retirement, after finding new sources of motivation.

“As I started going through my, creating my history, my kids became a big part of that. I have three boys, and I’ve got my first girl on the way. I owe it to them, for them to be on ringside cheering me on,” said Dock.

Dock’s girlfriend Camille says, “It’s very unexpected, but I’m glad he’s back in the ring because it’s something he loves, so why stop.”

Training for a fight is a commitment 24 hours a day, and seven days a week.

“It’s a lot for both of us, and with me being pregnant on top of that, it’s a busy schedule. It’s draining for sure,” said Camille.

Dock says he is focused on getting stronger, perfecting different techniques in the ring, eating right, and studying his next opponent.

Dock’s Boxing Coach Tyrone Guy said, “This a sport you can’t play. All those other sports you can play. You can play football, you can play basketball, you can’t play boxing. You’ve got to be for real, you’ve got to be dedicated to get in that ring, because it’s a lot of pressure.”

Dock’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Bernard Gracy said, “Sometimes me and Justin get up at one in the morning to go into a 150-degree sauna, and do some type of pad work or any type of strength and conditioning work.”

While Dock is grinding hard getting ready for his upcoming fight, his kids are with him for the journey, cheering him on, while picking up a few things along the way.

“I’m working out in front of my kids. Mental toughness, you know all of that. Learning how to be discipline, controlling your emotions, so much character built in that ring, and I want to pass it to my sons. By them seeing their daddy go through the hardships and going through everything, it just translates to them,’ said Dock.

Dock will be making his return to professional boxing on March 4th, when he goes head-to-head with Travon Marshall on Showtime, in Ontario, California.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.