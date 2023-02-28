AU collects, donates shoes to American Heart Association

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University Cardio Vascular ICU is collecting gently worn shoes for a cause, it’s another fundraising effort for the American Heart Association.

The shoes will be gathered and given to a non-profit called Funds2org, it’s an organization that collects shoes for third-world countries, then writes a check based on how many pounds of shoes they collect.

That money will then be given to the American Heart Association.

Leaders with the fundraiser say, they chose to do this fundraiser because of the work the American Heart Association does for research and education, about conditions impacting the patients they care for daily.

Margreth Ergle, the nurse manager at the cardiovascular ICU, says, “Heart disease is the leading cause of death here in the United States. And as a cardiovascular ICU, we help do we help our patients we care for our patients to you know, not just to treat their illness or diseases but help to prevent them from happening.”

They will be collecting shoes until March 24, the day before the heart walk.

There will be a drive-through shoe collection on March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sage Creek Park in Graniteville.

