Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Martinez 84-year-old accused of injuring victim, attacking deputies

Roberto Darja
Roberto Darja(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man accused of causing injuries in a domestic dispute and then threatening deputies who were responding to the dispute.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the 700 block of Westport Court in Martinez on Monday around 5:55 p.m.

Deputies said they arrived at the locked front door but were told by Roberto Darja, 84, that they were not welcome. Deputies then retrieved the keys and got permission to enter from another resident.

MORE | New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it

Darja locked himself in the bedroom, deputies said, but they were able to gain entry and the suspect continued to tell them they were unwelcome.

Deputies said they told Darja to stand up from the reclining chair he was in. He refused and struck one deputy with a closed fist, according to authorities.

Another deputy tried to assist but the suspect began kicking his legs, striking both deputies, according to authorities.

He was finally placed on the floor and handcuffed.

While being escorted to the patrol car, he began threatening the deputies, stating, “I’m gonna shoot you in the face” and “I’m going to kill you and all of your deputies,” according to authorities.

MORE | $10K reward offered for tips on Augusta murder case

While being placed in the backseat, he kicked his legs again, striking one deputy again, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, deputies said the victim in the domestic dispute suffered multiple contusions on the face and had bruises and swelling in both eyes and nose, along with the right thigh. The victim also suffered redness and bruises on the back. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The suspect suffered no injuries in the dispute, according to deputies.

Darja was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and acts, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, and obstructing a person from making an emergency call, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

MGN
Plane crash injures 2 at Edgefield County airport
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
Augusta Regional Airport improvements are outlined during a presentation on Feb. 28, 2023.
How improvements at the Augusta airport will affect fliers
A boil advisory has been issued for the Town of Vivian, effective Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
S.C. officials testing state’s water supply as standards shift