Martinez 84-year-old accused of injuring victim, attacking deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man accused of causing injuries in a domestic dispute and then threatening deputies who were responding to the dispute.

According to authorities, deputies were called to the 700 block of Westport Court in Martinez on Monday around 5:55 p.m.

Deputies said they arrived at the locked front door but were told by Roberto Darja, 84, that they were not welcome. Deputies then retrieved the keys and got permission to enter from another resident.

Darja locked himself in the bedroom, deputies said, but they were able to gain entry and the suspect continued to tell them they were unwelcome.

Deputies said they told Darja to stand up from the reclining chair he was in. He refused and struck one deputy with a closed fist, according to authorities.

Another deputy tried to assist but the suspect began kicking his legs, striking both deputies, according to authorities.

He was finally placed on the floor and handcuffed.

While being escorted to the patrol car, he began threatening the deputies, stating, “I’m gonna shoot you in the face” and “I’m going to kill you and all of your deputies,” according to authorities.

While being placed in the backseat, he kicked his legs again, striking one deputy again, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, deputies said the victim in the domestic dispute suffered multiple contusions on the face and had bruises and swelling in both eyes and nose, along with the right thigh. The victim also suffered redness and bruises on the back. The victim was taken to a hospital.

The suspect suffered no injuries in the dispute, according to deputies.

Darja was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and acts, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, and obstructing a person from making an emergency call, according to authorities.

