Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities.

According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in the 1300 block of Weeks Road.

The owner of the shed told deputies two of the people were family members trying to steal a four-wheeler that’s been the subject of contention.

MORE | Suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel

A nearby neighbor noticed the prowlers and set off his car alarm, scaring them enough to return to a 2007 Toyota Tacoma.

Moments later, they returned and the neighbor again set off his car alarm.

The alarm scared the prowlers again, but they fired gunshots at the residence while running back to their truck, according to deputies. The victim, his wife, and two children were in the home.

Kadarrien Hutto, 20, of Williston, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to authorities.

Cameron Walker, 21, of Blackville, was arrested Jan. 20 and booked into Aiken County jail on six counts of attempted murder, one count of burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

More recently, Antonio Isaac, 20, of Blackville, was arrested on Monday and booked into the Aiken County jail on six counts of attempted murder, one count of burglary, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

Atlanta skyline
Lawmakers move forward on bills to let Buckhead split from Atlanta
Kevin Coatney Jr.
$10K reward offered for tips on Augusta murder case
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
Vice President Kamala Harris made her third visit to the Palmetto State in the last nine months...
Vice President Harris visits SC to talk internet expansion