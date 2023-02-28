2 sheriff’s employees charged in assault against inmate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employees have been arrested after allegations were brought forth that they used unnecessary force against a jail inmate.

On Friday, it was brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Division that an inmate filed an officer grievance and made a report of unnecessary force against deputies that occurred on Thursday, according to the agency.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center Intelligence Division investigated the complaint and found video of two deputies, Gerardo Sanchez Jr and Joshua Jackson, assaulting the inmate, the agency said.

The case was forwarded to the Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division, where a criminal investigation began and warrants were secured on Tuesday for:

Gerardo Sanchez Jr. — simple battery and violation of oath of office

Joshua Jackson — simple battery and violation of oath of office

Sheriff Richard Roundtree will have a media conference at the sheriff’s station at 10:30 a.m. to address the matter and other similar ones in the past year.

