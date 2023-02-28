Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 sheriff’s employees charged in assault against inmate

From left: Gerardo Sanchez Jr. and Joshua Jackson
From left: Gerardo Sanchez Jr. and Joshua Jackson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employees have been arrested after allegations were brought forth that they used unnecessary force against a jail inmate.

On Friday, it was brought to the attention of the Internal Affairs Division that an inmate filed an officer grievance and made a report of unnecessary force against deputies that occurred on Thursday, according to the agency.

I-TEAM | Deputies’ use of force and maintaining public trust

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center Intelligence Division investigated the complaint and found video of two deputies, Gerardo Sanchez Jr and Joshua Jackson, assaulting the inmate, the agency said.

The case was forwarded to the Richmond County Criminal Investigations Division, where a criminal investigation began and warrants were secured on Tuesday for:

  • Gerardo Sanchez Jr. — simple battery and violation of oath of office
  • Joshua Jackson — simple battery and violation of oath of office

Sheriff Richard Roundtree will have a media conference at the sheriff’s station at 10:30 a.m. to address the matter and other similar ones in the past year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d as Fort Gordon soldier, 21
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony after a second day of cross-examination.
Looking back at Alex Murdaugh’s testimony
Darrius Evans, arrested Feb. 28 in Waynesboro
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in Waynesboro shooting incident
SRP Park Main Gate (WFXG)
SRP Park goes cashless to make fan experience easy