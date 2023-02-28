2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a car crash victim was found to have died from a gunshot wound, two suspects are now in custody after the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to authorities.

Gilliam is currently in custody with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Weaver is booked with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilliam was arrested on Feb. 25, and Weaver was arrested on Feb. 14, according to inmate bookings.

We previously reported on Jan. 20, deputies responded to an accident on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. A 2017 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on May Branch Road ran off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and a ditch, then flipped over, according to South Caroline Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the driver of the car, Alex K. Donaldson, 26, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

