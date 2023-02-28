Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash

After a car crash victim was found to have died from a gunshot wound, two suspects are now in custody after the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest w
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a car crash victim was found to have died from a gunshot wound, two suspects are now in custody after the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants.

Bernard Gilliam Jr. and Tridarin Weaver are both charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to authorities.

Gilliam is currently in custody with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and Weaver is booked with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | 2 sheriff’s employees charged in assault against inmate

Gilliam was arrested on Feb. 25, and Weaver was arrested on Feb. 14, according to inmate bookings.

We previously reported on Jan. 20, deputies responded to an accident on May Branch Road, near Main Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. A 2017 Nissan Altima that was traveling south on May Branch Road ran off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and a ditch, then flipped over, according to South Caroline Highway Patrol.

According to authorities, the driver of the car, Alex K. Donaldson, 26, of Orangeburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Latest News

Michael and Amber Buckner
Grovetown man gets prison for child porn production
Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and...
Disabled community members learn about emergency preparedness
Walton Options is hosting a listening session to help members of the disabled community, and...
Walton Options helps members of disabled community live independently
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
City sues over XPR flop, stadium’s ‘state of destruction’
2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash
2 in custody after fatal shooting of driver in Saluda County car crash