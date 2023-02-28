Submit Photos/Videos
$10K reward offered for tips on Augusta murder case

Kevin Coatney Jr.
Kevin Coatney Jr.(Contributed)
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A reward is being offered for information about the murder of a 20-year-old in Augusta.

On Jan, 30, 2022, Kevin Coatney Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot while attempting to leave Club 706 at 2623 Deans Bridge Road.

Three other people – Charity Anderson, Katreona Luckie and Tremaine Johnson – were nonfatally shot, as well.

On Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said it’s requesting the assistance of the community in identifying the person or people who shot Coatney.

Coatney’s family is offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killing.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Investigator Walter M. McNeil or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Anyone calling with information regarding this case can remain anonymous if needed.

