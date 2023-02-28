Submit Photos/Videos
1 hospitalized, 1 arrested in Waynesboro shooting incident

Darrius Evans, arrested Feb. 28 in Waynesboro
Darrius Evans, arrested Feb. 28 in Waynesboro(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies arrested a man accused of causing injuries in a shooting incident that sent one victim to the hospital.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Highway 80 East in reference to a shooting on Monday around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant who stated that the suspect, Darrius Evans, came to the residence uninvited and began an argument with the victim, according to authorities.

MORE | 3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Evans walked to a trail near the residence and began shooting at the residence, the complainant told deputies.

According to authorities, the complainant told deputies that several shots penetrated the residence and struck the victim in the hip. Burke County emergency medical crews responded to the residence and transported the victim to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The complainant advised that the suspect then fled the scene in a green Chevrolet Avalanche toward River Road, according to authorities.

Evans was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated assault, and one count of aggravated assault against a peace officer, according to authorities.

