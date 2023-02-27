Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood

The officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed. (Source: WSVN, Miami-Dade Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (CNN) – Newly released body camera and aerial footage show an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department wrangling a 6-to-7-foot reptile from a neighborhood.

After a few tries, officer Manuel Orol lassoed a rope around the gator’s front legs, tied it to his police cruiser and kept it mostly in place until wildlife officers could arrive.

Together, the officers put the gator into the back of a pickup truck. A professional trapper was then able to relocate it away from populated areas.

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog would not be harmed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d in Sunday morning Walmart shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the...
Augustans march in Dyess Park amid continuing crime wave

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here speaking during South Carolina State University's fall...
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to talk internet expansion during SC visit
Car accident generic
18-wheeler flipped on it’s side on Wheeler Road
FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
Georgia State Patrol
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult