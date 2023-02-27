Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to talk internet expansion during SC visit

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Palmetto State Monday to discuss efforts to increase broadband access.

During her visit to Benedict College in Columbia, Harris will highlight the Biden Administration’s efforts to expand affordable high-speed internet nationwide.

Harris was set to deliver her remarks at 11 a.m., but as of 11:30 a.m., she had not yet arrived on the dais. It is unclear when she will speak.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

Her visit comes after Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced last week a new campaign called “Get Connected SC” to deliver internet service statewide. That campaign includes a 26-stop listening tour across the state where the public is invited to talk about challenges people face in getting connected.

Lawmakers say about 137,000 South Carolina households do not have access to high-speed internet.

Monday’s visit will be Harris’s third to the Midlands in the last nine months. She spoke at a South Carolina Democratic Party’s Blue Palmetto event last June and at South Carolina State University’s fall convocation in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d in Sunday morning Walmart shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the...
Augustans march in Dyess Park amid continuing crime wave

Latest News

Car accident generic
18-wheeler flipped on it’s side on Wheeler Road
Georgia State Patrol
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Augusta Junior Players, local deals, and more!
Jermaine Marquez Brooks
Have you seen this man who’s suspected in shooting?