Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Traveling agriculture exhibit makes stop at Screven Co. school

By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A mobile museum makes a week-long stop in Sylvania this week.

It helps students see the many aspects of agriculture in Georgia and the careers they could choose.

Hundreds of Screven County Elementary students get to see a range of different farms in Georgia all from their school parking lot.

A few at a time, students got a simulated walk through several farm operations.

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture created this traveling exhibit during COVID as a way to give youngsters a “field trip” experience when many schools weren’t leaving campus. It serves as many student’s first exposure to agriculture.

“Many of these kids are so many generations removed from the farm, they don’t know where their food comes from. They may see it on the side of the road, but they don’t connect how it impacts their life,” Hannah Hall said.

It’s sponsored by a host of agribusiness groups from around the state. Teachers say they couldn’t possibly take students to each of these places. But this gives them a glimpse into Georgia’s biggest industry.

“It’s a good way to show that a chicken doesn’t come from the freezer section, it comes from a chicken farm. Peanuts don’t come from a bag, they come out of the ground,” Whitney Sheppard said.

Sheppard hopes it also gives some youngsters the interest in a career in the one of the many areas of agriculture.

“All the third, fourth, and fifth grade students will visit by the end of the week.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Latest News

Columbia County
Large events bring business to Columbia County
Jermaine Marquez Brooks
Suspect arrested in connection with Augusta gunfire
City sues over XPR flop, stadium’s ‘state of destruction’
City sues over XPR flop, stadium’s ‘state of destruction’
Update on renovations and upkeep plans for the Boathouse in Augusta
Update on renovations and upkeep plans for the Boathouse in Augusta
Classroom generic
Should public funds go to private schools? S.C. voters may decide