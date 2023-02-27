Threat found on restroom wall at Grovetown High School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student will be held accountable after a threat was found written on a restroom wall Monday at Grovetown High, the Columbia County School District said.

School administrators were alerted to the message Monday afternoon and immediately began investigating along with school district police.

“The person responsible has been identified and will be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct and the law,” parents were told in a note. “There was no disruption to the school day, and operations continued normally.”

On Friday, a student at the school was caught with a gun . That student was criminally charged with possession of a firearm on campus and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.