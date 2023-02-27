Submit Photos/Videos
Threat found on restroom wall at Grovetown High School

Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School(CCBOE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student will be held accountable after a threat was found written on a restroom wall Monday at Grovetown High, the Columbia County School District said.

School administrators were alerted to the message Monday afternoon and immediately began investigating along with school district police.

“The person responsible has been identified and will be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct and the law,” parents were told in a note. “There was no disruption to the school day, and operations continued normally.”

On Friday, a student at the school was caught with a gun. That student was criminally charged with possession of a firearm on campus and will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

Mom offers support to others who’ve lost kids to deadly crime