Thomson high students launch podcast, The Student Slant

The McDuffie County school district is launching a student-run podcast called, The Student Slant.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County school district is launching a student-run podcast called, The Student Slant.

It’s produced and edited by students in the media-related pathway at Thomson high.

Students will be interviewing teachers, and staff throughout the school system for each episode. The student who is hosting the show told us he hopes it sets him up for a future career in film editing.

MORE | Could Richmond County make do with fewer schools? Parents weigh in

And school system leaders say it’s to provide a student with skills like audio editing and interviewing, while also giving the community a look at how the school system operates.

Jabhari Tutt, a Thomson senior, host of the podcast, says, “Hopefully it will give me a jumpstart. The stuff that I already know how to do now, by the time I’m working on it. It could just be like I’m gaining more practice and getting more advanced instead of like, starting over with like the basics.”

MORE | Augusta closes out last weekend of Black History Month

Kristopher Wells, a communications director for McDuffie County Schools, says, “I want them to be able to learn, even through hosting and editing, what it takes to get them the education that they presented here, McDuffie County, some of the same things that the public is going to learn from this, they’ll also be learning at the same time.”

Anyone can listen to the podcast, as it will be available on Spotify, Google and Youtube. They are expecting it to be released by the end of the week.

The first episode will be centered around the CTAE program.

