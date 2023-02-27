South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a man with arson and presenting a false claim for an insurance payment.

Rusty Dale Peeples, 46, was charged Friday.

The agency said that on Dec. 28, 2020, he set fire to his vehicle but claimed it was stolen from his home in Olar.

He ultimately admitted to burning it due to a mechanical issue and then filing an insurance claim, according to SLED.

He withdrew the claim.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. Peeples was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

