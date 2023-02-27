Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina man charged with arson, insurance fraud

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLAR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a man with arson and presenting a false claim for an insurance payment.

Rusty Dale Peeples, 46, was charged Friday.

The agency said that on Dec. 28, 2020, he set fire to his vehicle but claimed it was stolen from his home in Olar.

He ultimately admitted to burning it due to a mechanical issue and then filing an insurance claim, according to SLED.

He withdrew the claim.

of Barnwell, SC, on February 24, 2023, with

Details can be found in the attached warrants. Peeples was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Department of Insurance.

