Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Graniteville man is suspected of kidnapping a girl and confining her in a storage shed, where she fears she was sexually assaulted in her sleep, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Chase, 20, was arrested Saturday, according to Aiken County jail records.

The girl told deputies he kidnapped her on May 14, 2021. She said he messaged her saying he was on his way to her home. Then when he got there, he approached her bedroom window, which was open, and told her if she didn’t come with him, he would “shoot up” her home, deputies wrote in an incident report.

Thomas grabbed her and pulled her through the window, then took her to a storage shed, according to deputies.

He offered her narcotics, which she didn’t take, and wouldn’t give or food or water or leave her alone, deputies reported. Deputies said she told them he punched her twice in the legs.

On the afternoon of May 15, he left her alone in the shed, and she left the shed the next day, deputies reported.

Deputies reported that she told them she believed she was sexually assaulted while she was sleeping.

Chase was being held Monday in Aiken County jail on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with minor ages 11-14, or attempt, second degree, according to jail records.

