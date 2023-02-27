Professional fisherman teaches elementary students fishing safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fourth and Fifth grade students at North Columbia Elementary School got a special visit from a professional fisherman, ahead of a major league fishing tournament at Clark’s Hill this weekend.

On Monday, the students got a first hand look at a professional fishing boat, got some fishing tips, and even learned how to become a professional fisherman.

The presentation was a collaboration with the Army corps of engineers. They were on hand to demonstrate the importance of wearing a life vest and showed students how to find one that fits.

David Quebedeaux, ranger, says, “You got to keep your nose and your mouth above the surface of the water because you can’t breathe underwater, you’re not a fish. So we’re trying to convey that to the kids, that they’ve got to take care of themselves in the great outdoors.”

Charlie Evans, a professional angler, says, “You need to have that life jacket on, zipped up and buckled up, the driver needs to have a personal floatation device attached to their body. Safety is the number one important thing. Fishing is so much fun and we don’t want to have anybody to cut their life short by having a fishing accident and drowning.”

Evans says he wants kids to stay safe so they can fish forever. And the rangers want to remind you, they have free life jackets available to use at the lake at their public recreation areas.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.