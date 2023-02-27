Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officers chased a stolen cement truck through multiple counties Monday morning as it poured its contents all over the highway.

The truck was stolen around 8:55 a.m. at the Gas Pro at 4800 Columbia Road north of Grovetown, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially were involved in the pursuit, but it was eventually turned over to the Georgia State Patrol as the truck headed west on Interstate 20.

Whether intentional or not, cement reportedly was dumped on the highway near mile marker 175 in McDuffie County.

The pursuit reportedly ended in Taliferro County near mile marker 142.

The Georgia State Patrol said the scene was still active late Monday morning and that more information, including whether a suspect was in custody, would be released later.

