Ga. officer arrested on suspicion of sexual relations with parolee

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Department of Community Supervision officer has been arrested after having sexual relations with his parolee, according to authorities.

Bobby Evans, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a probationer or parolee and one count of violation of oath of office by a public officer Friday.

MORE | Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began the investigation in July of 2022, after receiving a request concerning allegations made against Evans by one of his probationers.

The investigation revealed that Evans had sexual relations with the probationer on at least two different occasions in McDuffie County, according to the GBI.

Evans surrendered to GBI agents at the McDuffie County jail.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

