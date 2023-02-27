Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d in Sunday morning Walmart shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the...
Augustans march in Dyess Park amid continuing crime wave

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here speaking during South Carolina State University's fall...
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to talk internet expansion during SC visit
Car accident generic
18-wheeler flipped on it’s side on Wheeler Road
FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often
Georgia State Patrol
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult