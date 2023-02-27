Mom offers support to others who’ve lost kids to deadly crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Childbirth brings on a new set of emotions for each parent.

Clara Taylor never knew she could love one human so much, let alone eight of them.

But being a mother of eight brings on fear of every little thing.

In 2006, she lost her first son to gun violence after drive-by shooting in Augusta.

She remembers feeling so lost, so confused, wondering if the pain will never go away and what you even do when a child dies.

Just six years later, she would experience that same pain again in 2012 when her son Andre died in a motorcycle accident.

And as if life couldn’t get any worse, Clara’s daughter Felycya, who identified as transgender, was shot dead at 33 years old in Augusta.

Then when Keshia Geter was murdered in the summer of last year, Clara says a light bulb of change sparked in her.

She had to go and meet Keshia’s mother to create something new here that would help all families in the CSRA with loss.

Out of this, she has created a new group called A Mother’s Fight, which has launched its website and is working on gaining nonprofit status.

The program will be there to support not only trans youths and families who are affected by guns but all families who have lost children.

Because there’s a family behind every one of the more than 80 lives lost since last April in an outbreak of deadly crime across the CSRA .

