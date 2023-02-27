Missing 71-year-old has been found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has reported that 71-year-old Bertha Lewis has been found and is safe.

Officials say she was last seen on Friday on the 3800 block of Lake Ontario Drive, driving a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

The Sheriff’s Office also says she was spotted driving near Broad St. and 5th St. at 1 p.m. on Friday, and family members say she suffers from dementia.

As of Sunday evening, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Lewis has been found.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.