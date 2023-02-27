LIVE: Day 25: Final defense witnesses to begin testimony Monday in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team will begin the sixth week of his murder trial with its final witnesses.

The defense plans to call four witnesses to the stand and prosecutors have said they have at least one rebuttal witness they intend to call. That means the defense could rest its case either by Tuesday or Wednesday, attorney Jim Griffin said.

Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul.

Murdaugh himself took the stand last week and admitted lying to investigators about where he was leading up to the murders as well as stealing millions from clients and colleagues. But he remained adamant that he did not harm his wife or son.

At the end of Murdaugh’s first full day of testimony on Thursday, defense attorney Dick Harpootlian told Judge Clifton Newman that they had brought in two out-of-state experts — a pathologist and a crime scene analyst — to testify.

“They’re not complicated. One is a pathologist whose testimony will last 30, 45 minutes direct, and I don’t believe there’s going to be much cross. And the other is a crime scene analyst testifying not about the whole crime scene, but based on the pathologist’s testimony about what happened in the feed room,” Harpootlian said. “They’re not controversial. They’re not going to opine on who killed who, when and how, just the mechanics of what happened.”

READ RECAP: Here’s what happened during week 5 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

He asked the court to allow him to call them first on Friday, saying the potential cost of lodging them over the weekend could have a huge financial impact.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters objected to that idea, saying he did not want his cross-examination of Murdaugh to be interrupted and Newman agreed.

Harpootlian then raised one further objection about the state’s focus on Murdaugh’s financial crimes during cross-examination.

“I could have sworn this was a murder case,” Harpootlian said. “For two hours now, we haven’t heard the word murder once. I’m not criticizing the strategy. Obviously, denigrating his character, that is what this is about, but really not relevant to the issue of whether—”

Newman cut Harpootlian off at that point.

“Credibility is an issue and as relates to all witnesses in every case,” Newman said.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The state wrapped up its cross-examination of Murdaugh Friday afternoon, leaving the remaining two defense witnesses for Monday morning.

When the defense rests, both sides will present their closing arguments and then the jury will begin deliberations.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office charged Murdaugh with a misdemeanor on Friday afternoon. Deputies have not released specifics on the nature of the charge.

He faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.