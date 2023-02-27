Johnston students step back in time for Black history gallery walk

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One elementary school is going back in time to revisit defining moments in Black history.

Johnston Elementary had their students create artwork, essays, and presentations for their Black History Month gallery walk.

Some even dressed up as key figures from historical movements. We transported through time to see what all the students did.

“When parents come in the building they don’t want to see us, they want to see the kids. They want to see what the kids have been doing,” said Principal Tammy Martin.

Johnston Elementary School invited parents to fill the halls and see what their kids have been learning.

“They’ve been working on this probably the whole month, and they get a choice, they get a voice in choice, in what they would like to research, and who they would like to research, and the things they would like to find out about their person,” she said.

Martin says they gave each grade a decade. Then every student picked an important person in Black history from that decade.

“It’s all about the kids and their leadership and their learning and how they like to display their learning,” said Martin.

It’s up to the students to decide how to display it. Slideshows, essays, artwork... Many students hung their work in the halls. Others brought their work to life.

“It’s good for them to build their self-confidence to be able to stand in front of people and tell them about their learning,” said Martin.

Martin says they like to invite parents to walk the halls and see what their kids have been learning a few times a year.

