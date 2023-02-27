Have you seen this man who’s suspected in shooting?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected in a shooting incident about a week ago.

Aggravated assault suspect Jermaine Marquez Brooks, 26, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Authorities released photos of him, as well.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2200 block of Acapulco Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A man had come to drop off his child to the child’s mother at her apartment. Another man stepped out of the apartment and began shooting at them, according to deputies. Brooks at some point is or was the mother’s boyfriend, according to deputies.

Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

