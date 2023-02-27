Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Have you seen this man who’s suspected in shooting?

Jermaine Marquez Brooks
Jermaine Marquez Brooks(Contributed)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man suspected in a shooting incident about a week ago.

Aggravated assault suspect Jermaine Marquez Brooks, 26, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Authorities released photos of him, as well.

MORE | Suspects ID’d in Sunday morning Walmart shooting

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 2200 block of Acapulco Drive, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A man had come to drop off his child to the child’s mother at her apartment. Another man stepped out of the apartment and began shooting at them, according to deputies. Brooks at some point is or was the mother’s boyfriend, according to deputies.

Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Stephen Brown or any on-call investigator at 706-821-4848 or 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d in Sunday morning Walmart shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the...
Augustans march in Dyess Park amid continuing crime wave

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown here speaking during South Carolina State University's fall...
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris to talk internet expansion during SC visit
Car accident generic
18-wheeler flipped on it’s side on Wheeler Road
Georgia State Patrol
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Augusta Junior Players, local deals, and more!