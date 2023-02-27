Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to fall along with national average

Drivers seem to be exhausted from the up and down gas prices.
By Macy Neal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina average gas prices have shown a decrease in the past week.

The average price in Georgia is $3.15 per gallon, decreasing by 6 cents, according to AAA.

Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.17, down 3 cents in a week, according to AAA.

Georgia’s average gas price is 22 cents below the national average, according to AAA.

MORE | 1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway

Meanwhile, the average in South Carolina is $3.01, down 5 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Aiken and Edgefield counties’ gas prices are at the average of $3.13, down by 3 cents in the past week.

According to AAA, the national average gas price has gone down 4 cents to $3.37.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy chieg petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

