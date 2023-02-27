Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Former Atlanta mayor leaving D.C. post; S.C. leader will take her place

Former Atlanta Mayor leaves White House
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is leaving the White House to return to Atlanta to be with her family.

Monday, President Joe Biden announced that Steve Benjamin, former mayor of Columbia, S.C., will succeed Bottoms as the senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement.

Bottoms announced last year that she would not run for a second term as mayor before accepting the role at the White House.

MORE | More than 9,400 well wishes sent to Jimmy Carter

Biden expressed his gratitude to Bottoms for keeping equity at the heart of their agenda.

“I have leaned on Keisha as a close advisor with exceptional instincts, and I am grateful to her for serving our nation with honor and integrity. I wish her the best as she returns home to Atlanta to be with her family,” said President Biden.

As her successor, Benjamin will oversee White House efforts “to ensure community leaders, diverse perspectives, and new voices have the opportunity to inform the work of the President in an inclusive, transparent and responsible way,” according to the White House. In a release, Biden called Benjamin a “longtime public servant” whose “deep relationships across the country” would well serve the administration.

MORE | First ‘Latino Day’ at Georgia Capitol celebrates Hispanics

Benjamin, 53, has long been considered a rising star in Democratic politics, serving three terms as Columbia’s mayor, and the first Black mayor in the city’s history. Serving as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and African Americans Mayors Association, Benjamin spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and was among the candidates considered for Hillary Clinton’s running mate that year. He opted not to run for a fourth term in 2021.

The appointment comes at a time when Benjamin’s home state is becoming even more critical to Democrats as they face the 2024 presidential campaign. Earlier this year, the Democratic National Committee voted to hold their first nominating contest of the next cycle in South Carolina, supplanting Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada in an effort to more deeply represent the desires of Black voters.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Pedestrian killed, driver injured in Orangeburg County crash
If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the...
Augustans march in Dyess Park amid continuing crime wave

Latest News

Organizations, business owners, and lawmakers gathered at Liberty Plaza
First ‘Latino Day’ at the Georgia State Capitol, celebrates Hispanics
Clara Taylor
Mom offers support to others who’ve lost kids to deadly crime
Richmond County school bus
Could Richmond County make do with fewer schools? Parents weigh in
FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks during the...
Ex-SC mayor taking over White House Office of Public Engagement