Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway

At least one dead in accident on the Bobby Jones Expressway, near I-20
(KFDA)
By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fatal accident on the Bobby Jones Expressway.

News 12 received a tip on the accident around 7:30 p.m. and GDOT maps show heavy traffic on the eastbound side of I-520, moving away from I-20.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene but details are limited at this time about how the accident happened.

News 12 has sent a reporter to the scene to find out more and will continue to update this incident as details come in.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects identified in Sunday morning Hephzibah shooting
A new non-profit is forming across the CSRA to giveaway a boat to a lucky high school angler...
Local business owners give boat to high school angler
Bertha Lewis, 71.
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Larry Sconyers took his barbecue operation from Augusta to the nation’s capital and cooked on...
Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president

Latest News

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects identified in Sunday morning Hephzibah shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County
Families, city leaders, and more marched against gun violence
Augustans march in Dyess Park following continued crime wave
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination