Fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fatal accident on the Bobby Jones Expressway.

News 12 received a tip on the accident around 7:30 p.m. and GDOT maps show heavy traffic on the eastbound side of I-520, moving away from I-20.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene but details are limited at this time about how the accident happened.

News 12 has sent a reporter to the scene to find out more and will continue to update this incident as details come in.

