Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Winds picked up considerably this afternoon with winds mainly from the west at 7 to 12 mph with 15 to 20 mph gusts. Heading through tonight wind gusts will mainly stay below 10 mph before ramping up Monday afternoon. An even windier day ahead of the first of three cold fronts that will approach the area is expected Monday. This front will be essentially stationary tomorrow and will bring us a windy Monday with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Warm and very breezy conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of front number two that is set to arrive Thursday. Abundant sunshine and near record warm highs in the lower to middle 80s can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with increased cloud cover, slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain moving in Wednesday night and Thursday.

The third and likely most powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler than average conditions for next weekend. The average high for this time of year is in the middle to upper 60s with lows around 40, and highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s behind the front with lows in the lower 40s Saturday morning.

Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates on severe weather chances later this week!

Augusta weather forecast for Sunday, 2/26/2023

