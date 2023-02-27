Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Few showers tonight and breezy. Dry and warm tomorrow, but storm chances increase late in the week - some could be severe.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak front is heading our way tonight bringing breezy conditions and the chance for a few showers. Winds could gust up to 25-30 mph at times. Sustained winds will be between 10-15 mph overnight. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s by daybreak Tuesday.

We will return to dry and warm weather Tuesday with afternoon highs near 80. Winds will be breezy at times out of the west between 8-15 mph. The weak front that passes through Monday night will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday bringing the chance for a few showers and possibly thunderstorms Thursday. Afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s. Most of Wednesday should remain dry, but an isolated shower is possible. Slightly better chance to see a few storms by Thursday.

A powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend. It’s still too early to know exact details like timing and threats, so keep it here for the latest throughout the week.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Weekend morning lows will be in the 40s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

