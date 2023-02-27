Could Richmond County make do with fewer schools? Parents weigh in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, parents will have the first of three opportunities to share their thoughts on a proposal to repurpose or close some local schools.

It’s the latest “rightsizing” plan for the Richmond County School System, which just underwent a similar process a couple of years ago.

Parents will be allowed to ask questions, view a presentation of the proposal, and share their concerns.

Monday’s meeting will be at 4 p.m. at 864 Broad St.

For the 2023-24 school year, the Richmond County School System is proposing to merge Terrace Manor Elementary School into Wheeless Road Elementary School.

The recommendation results from the declining student population and the condition of the facility.

Right now, there are 259 students enrolled at Terrace Manor and the school is designed to hold a total of 550 students.

THE PROPOSAL:

Students impacted by the merger will still attend Glenn Hills Middle School and Murphey Middle School. If the merger is approved, the Terrace Manor Elementary School building will be repurposed. The school system is also proposing to merge Willis Foreman Elementary School into surrounding Deer Chase and Hephzibah Elementary School.

The recommendation for Willis Foreman is due to a declining student population. Members of the community are invited to participate in public hearings, view maps, listen to a presentation on the proposal, and to ask questions of the staff.

In addition to Monday’s hearing, more meetings are planned:

Thursday, 6 p.m. at Wheeless Road Elementary School

Wednesday, 6 p.m. at Willis Foreman Elementary School

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at 864 Broad St.

