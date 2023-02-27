Augusta closes out last weekend of Black History Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The energy was high at the second annual Shea Butter Empowerment Black History Month celebration.

The event brought together small businesses, and public speakers, but most importantly focused on community.

Martika Jackson is the woman behind this celebration and organization. She’s a mom and community activist who says she’s passionate about holding positive events to uplift children just like her own. “Just bringing that awareness and letting them know that they’re not alone. We have a lot of statistics within the black community. So just being in an environment where we have resources, just we’re going to have positive atmosphere. It’s very important, say all families, not just ours.”

The event featured more than 20 vendors, food, dancing, and activities for kids.

Participants say it goes much further than Black History Month: It’s about representation in all aspects of the community.

One group, The Toxic Elite Dance Company, says they strive to give kids on their team affordable opportunities to perform where they normally couldn’t. “Instilling life lessons that can carry on through adulthood as well. So it’s not just a dancing. I feel like it’s more like even a mentor program as well, because we’re definitely making a difference.” said Assistant Director, Aishah Cullum.

Martika, says she’ll continue to hold events to uplift children in Augusta and bring everyone together. “It’s just great, you know, giving them that environment and that experience. So when they grow up, they kind of know like, okay, affirmation- there is positive things that we could do in a community and just get them involved.”

Martika holds events like these every month and if you’d like to get involved you can contact her on Facebook.

