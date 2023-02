BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to a structure fire Monday morning at the 100 block of Pinewoods Park Circle.

The call came in just before 3 a.m.

According to dispatch, crews arrived on scene around 3 a.m.

News 12 has reached out to Aiken County for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.