AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-wheeler has flipped onto it’s side on Monday before the noon rush.

According to officials, the accident is located on the ramp going towards Wheeler Road Exit heading towards Bobby Jones around 11:15 a.m.

As of now, there are no confirmed injuries or cause of the accident, according to authorities.

