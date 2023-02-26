Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Orangeburg County.

According to SCHP, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near Bass Drive, a little less than a mile south of Santee, South Carolina.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened when a 2008 Saturn Outlook was travelling North on U.S. Highway 301 and hit a pedestrian was walking east across the same road.

The pedestrian died from injuries they received in the crash, and the driver of the car was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for their injuries.

Information on the identity of the person killed in that crash is limited at this time, but News 12 has reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner for that information.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
A new non-profit is forming across the CSRA to giveaway a boat to a lucky high school angler...
Local business owners give boat to high school angler
Bertha Lewis, 71.
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Larry Sconyers took his barbecue operation from Augusta to the nation’s capital and cooked on...
Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president
Bentley Joseph DeVore
Appling man faces 16 more years in prison over deadly ATV crash

Latest News

Families, city leaders, and more marched against gun violence
Augustans march in Dyess Park following continued crime wave
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
North Augusta Lady Jackets state bound for 6th time in 7 years
Lady Jackets head to state championship
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior