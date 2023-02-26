Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies respond to Sunday morning shooting in Hephzibah

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HEPHIZBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

According to dispatchers, a call came in just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning reporting a shooting near the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

News 12 sent a crew out, but it was clear by the time we arrived on scene.

Details are still very limited at this time.

We have reached out to a spokesperson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more information but so far have not heard back.

Stay with WRDW News 12 as we work to learn more about this story and bring you updates as they become available.

