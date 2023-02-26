Deputies respond to Sunday morning shooting in Hephzibah

HEPHIZBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

According to dispatchers, a call came in just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning reporting a shooting near the Dollar Tree at the intersection of Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road in Hephzibah.

News 12 sent a crew out, but it was clear by the time we arrived on scene.

Details are still very limited at this time.

We have reached out to a spokesperson with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more information but so far have not heard back.

