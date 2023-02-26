Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cloudy and cool night is ahead for the region with lows Sunday morning only bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will shift to the west tonight through Sunday bringing drier air into the region, so we should see at least a few breaks in the clouds, and it will be much warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

80s return to the forecast Monday ahead of the next cool front. The day starts off partly to mostly sunny and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as well.

Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures continuing to run about 15 degrees above average with highs in the lower 80s both days. Morning lows will be in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday morning cooling into the lower to middle 50s Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms could be possible Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of our next main system.

Another front approaches from the west Thursday. This will bring the best chance of rain, and possibly thunderstorms, Thursday lasting into Friday. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the upper 70s and lows only in the lower to middle 60s.

Dry weather looks to return for next weekend with temperatures cooling to levels more typical for the first weekend of March.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.