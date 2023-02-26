Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

80s to return to start the workweek. Staying dry through midweek.
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cloudy and damp pattern of Saturday will continue through about midday Sunday, when winds will shift from a cool northeasterly direction to the west to southwest for the afternoon. The result should be a few peeks of sunshine with afternoon temperatures about 15 degrees warmer. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s in and north of Augusta approaching 80 south of town in places like Swainsboro, Sylvania and Allendale. Winds will pick up considerably this afternoon as well with winds mainly from the west at 7 to 12 mph with 15 to 20 mph gusts possible.

Monday will be an even windier day ahead of the first of three cool fronts that will approach the area. This front will not be able to pass through and is not expect to bring rain or cooler temperatures to the CSRA; however, it will be quite windy Monday with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts.

Warm and very breezy conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of front number two that is set to arrive Thursday. Abundant sunshine and near record warm highs in the lower to middle 80s can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with increased cloud cover, slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain moving in Wednesday night and Thursday.

The third and likely most powerful front moves in Friday. This one will need to be watched for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms and very windy conditions Friday. Unlike its predecessors, this front will be able to clear the area delivering dry and cooler than average conditions for next weekend. The average high for this time of year is in the middle to upper 60s with lows around 40, but highs will struggle to reach 60 Saturday with lows in the lower 40s Saturday morning.

