Cross Creek, Westside, Grovetown headed to GHSA Elite Eight

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The race to the finish is getting shorter. Here’s who’s moving on to the GHSA Elite Eight.

Westside

The Patriots put on a dominate performance against Sumter County Saturday night. Westside beat the Panthers 82-49 to move on to the 2A Region 4B Elite Eight. The Patriots will meet South Atlanta next week.

Cross Creek Girls

The Lady Backs narrowly escaped a 3-point win (52-49) against Monroe to earn their spot in the 3A Region 4 Elite Eight. They will face Lumpkin County next.

Cross Creek Boys

The Razorbacks are on a mission for a 3-peat. To barge through to the Elite Eight, Cross Creek found separation in the second half to beat Monroe 65-54.

Grovetown

In one of their tightest contests of the year, the Warriors found themselves with the better end of the deal-moving on to the 6A Region 2 Elite Eight. Grovetown defeated Marist 58-51. They will play Lanier next.

St. Pius X

In 6A Region 4, Lakeside met St. Pius X for a Sweet Sixteen face-off. St. Pius X pulled away from the Panthers to come out on top 62-57. The Golden Lions play Etowah next in the Elite Eight.

