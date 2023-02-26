Augustans march in Dyess Park following continued crime wave

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the message, “No more silence, end the violence.”

Nic Filzen is a Reverend at the Augusta Unitarian Universalist Church, and he says he came to the march with his kids because he wants a change for their future, “I have worries for them growing up in the United States that the whole country struggled with gun violence to see how schools are not safe at all.”

Members of the community left the energy of power, peace, and hope in today’s march against gun violence.

Organizer Montana E. Johnson hopes this march inspires others to be proactive in ending the violence, “A lot of times, a lot of people don’t really feel it until it hits home. When it happens to somebody in they family, then they’re like, oh, we need to stop the gun violence. But we need to work on this every day.”

Leaders like Mayor Garnett Johnson and Reverend Larry Fryer teamed up with local businesses and local pastors to march for the future generations of Augusta.

Reverend Filzen says each of us has a responsibility to come together and make the community safer for everyone, “It’s a matter of faith for me to be here in solidarity with folks who have been most directly impacted by it.”

The CSRA’s crime wave recently surpassed 70 slayings since April of last year. Over a handful of those happened since the start of this year with Augusta being hit the hardest.

