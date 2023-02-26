Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augustans march in Dyess Park following continued crime wave

By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Dyess Park to May Park, families, community leaders, and pastors marched to spread the message, “No more silence, end the violence.”

Nic Filzen is a Reverend at the Augusta Unitarian Universalist Church, and he says he came to the march with his kids because he wants a change for their future, “I have worries for them growing up in the United States that the whole country struggled with gun violence to see how schools are not safe at all.”

Members of the community left the energy of power, peace, and hope in today’s march against gun violence. 

Organizer Montana E. Johnson hopes this march inspires others to be proactive in ending the violence, “A lot of times, a lot of people don’t really feel it until it hits home. When it happens to somebody in they family, then they’re like, oh, we need to stop the gun violence. But we need to work on this every day.”

Leaders like Mayor Garnett Johnson and Reverend Larry Fryer teamed up with local businesses and local pastors to march for the future generations of Augusta.

Reverend Filzen says each of us has a responsibility to come together and make the community safer for everyone, “It’s a matter of faith for me to be here in solidarity with folks who have been most directly impacted by it.”

The CSRA’s crime wave recently surpassed 70 slayings since April of last year. Over a handful of those happened since the start of this year with Augusta being hit the hardest.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the upcoming Augusta Fest will be packed...
If you’re looking for festival fun, head to the mall for Augusta Fest
A new non-profit is forming across the CSRA to giveaway a boat to a lucky high school angler...
Local business owners give boat to high school angler
Bertha Lewis, 71.
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Larry Sconyers took his barbecue operation from Augusta to the nation’s capital and cooked on...
Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president
Bentley Joseph DeVore
Appling man faces 16 more years in prison over deadly ATV crash

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
North Augusta Lady Jackets state bound for 6th time in 7 years
Lady Jackets head to state championship
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Deputies search for missing Richmond County senior
Augusta restaurateur looks back on barbecue with the president