Augusta Christian wins state, again.

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Augusta Christian Lions are state champions, again. The Lions defeated Cardinal Newman 47 to 44 to earn the SCISA 4A state title for the second year in a row.

It was the third meeting between the two, split down the middle heading into Saturday’s match-up. The Lions lead the Cardinals 28-22 at the half. The Cardinals posted a fourth-quarter comeback that drew the match down to the final seconds, where the Cardinals last shot rang short.

Augusta Christian finished their season at 26-5.

