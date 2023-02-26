Augusta Christian wins state, again.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Augusta Christian Lions are state champions, again. The Lions defeated Cardinal Newman 47 to 44 to earn the SCISA 4A state title for the second year in a row.

It was the third meeting between the two, split down the middle heading into Saturday’s match-up. The Lions lead the Cardinals 28-22 at the half. The Cardinals posted a fourth-quarter comeback that drew the match down to the final seconds, where the Cardinals last shot rang short.

Augusta Christian finished their season at 26-5.

